Man with gun on Worcester highway shuts down traffic, police say

Officials have closed I-190 in both directions on Wednesday afternoon after several reports of a man with a gun, according to authorities.

State Police say around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to I-190 near mile marker 3 for a report of a man with a firearm. The man has since been taken into custody, according to officials, and the scene is secured.

I-190 at Exit 2 is closed in both directions to conduct an investigation. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day, a man was shot on Heroult Street, prompting a large police investigation.

In #Worcester, I-190 closed in both directions at exit 2. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group