Man wanted in connection with stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital taken into custody

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with a stabbing at Tewksbury State Hospital on Thursday night was captured Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers and officers, with the assistance of K9 teams and a helicopter, worked overnight into the morning to track down Brian Kobs, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Police said Kobs was found in Tewksbury and taken into custody. It wasn’t immediately clear where authorities found him.

🚨 State Hospital Stabbing Update: Kobs has been located in Tewksbury and is in custody. pic.twitter.com/Qb7SpcOpTD — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 16, 2024

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the hospital around 7 p.m. found a victim suffering from apparent non-life-threatening injuries, Columbus said.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed during an altercation with Kobs and that the two individuals knew each other. Kobs then fled the 370-bed psychiatric hospital.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Police searching for suspect in stabbing at Tewksbury Hospital

Video from the hospital showed troopers and officers scouring the hospital grounds for Kobs after the stabbing.

Police didn’t say what charges Kobs will face in connection with the stabbing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

State police searching for man wanted in connection with stabbing at Tewksbury Hospital

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group