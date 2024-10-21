Man wanted on child porn charges in 2 Mass. towns found hiding at secluded campsite, feds say

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — A man wanted on child pornography charges in two Massachusetts communities was arrested Monday after he was found hiding at a secluded campsite in Connecticut, law enforcement officials said.

Steven Labrecque, 40, was captured at a campsite in Woodstock, where he is alleged to have been hiding for months, according to the United States Marshals Service.

Labrecque had been wanted by police in Franklin and New Bedford on charges of child pornography, photographing intimate parts of a child, intimidation of a witness, reckless endangerment of a child, threatening, obscene matter to a minor, assault, and battery, the agency confirmed in a news release.

Unsuccessful attempts to locate and apprehend Labrecque resulted in a request from local police for assistance from U.S. Marshals, which led to Labrecque’s campsite hangout.

Connecticut State Police processed Labrecque as a fugitive from justice. He is now awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts to face the charges against him.

“The high-risk apprehension of Mr. Steven Labrecque on charges related to child pornography is the culmination of investigative efforts spanning multiple states and involving the close collaboration between federal, state, and local departments,” Lawrence Bobnick, acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut said in a statement. “Despite his extraordinary efforts to elude capture, the apprehension of Mr. Labrecque demonstrates the tenacity of the USMS Violent Fugitive Task Force and the incredible value our law enforcement partnerships have in fulfilling our mutual mission of improving the safety of the communities we serve.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Labrecque would be returned to Massachusetts.

