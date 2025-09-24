Man, two dogs rescued after truck pulled from river in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass — Crews in East Bridgewater pulled a truck out of the river early Wednesday morning.
The scene is located near North Central and Pleasant Streets.
A sergeant on the scene told Boston 25 that a man and two dogs were rescued.
Boston 25 has reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
