Man, two dogs rescued after truck pulled from river in East Bridgewater

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff and Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass — Crews in East Bridgewater pulled a truck out of the river early Wednesday morning.

The scene is located near North Central and Pleasant Streets.

A sergeant on the scene told Boston 25 that a man and two dogs were rescued.

Boston 25 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

