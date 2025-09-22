‘Man of tremendous integrity’: Patriots mourning death of longtime executive

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are mourning the death of a longtime football coach and front office executive who spent nearly two decades working for the organization in various roles.

Bobby Grier, who broke into the NFL as an assistant coach with the Patriots in 1981, passed away peacefully over the weekend at the age of 82, his family confirmed to the team.

Grier initially served as the team’s offensive backfield coach before being promoted to major jobs, including director of pro scouting, director of player personnel, and vice president of player personnel, before he departed the organization in 2000.

“Bobby Grier was a man of tremendous integrity,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement shared on Patriots.com. “He broke barriers and built bridges, and his legacy will forever be part of our franchise’s history. We are grateful for his years of service and the impact he had on so many people within our organization and across the NFL. My thoughts are with his family and all who are mourning his loss.”

Grier spent the following 17 years working as a personnel executive for the Houston Texans. He next moved on to Miami, where he served as a consultant for the Dolphins until 2025.

Grier’s influence rubbed off on his two sons, Chris Grier, the current general manager of the Miami Dolphins, and Mike Grier, the current general manager of the San Jose Sharks.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bobby Grier, father of general manager Chris Grier,” the Dolphins wrote in a post on X. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Grier family.”

Service arrangements for Grier have not yet been disclosed.

