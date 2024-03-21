Man trapped inside house fire in Carver dies

CARVER, Mass. — A man is dead after a house fire late Wednesday night.

The Carver Fire Department said they got a call for reports of a fire with a person trapped inside a home on Wednesday around 10:59 p.m.

The department said they were on scene within three minutes of that call and upon entering the house they said they quickly found a man on the first floor.

“Firefighters located the deceased approximately about 20 feet into the building. They removed that person and it was determined that they were deceased at that time,” said Carver Fire Chief Craig Weston.

A second person was able to escape the flames and was transported to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Chief Weston described the home as a loss.

“It seems to be an older type residence. Again we had a quick response, a large number of firefighters, just a little sad for everyone,” said Weston.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Carver Fire Department has not identified the man who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

