Man threatens smoke shop employees with knife before stealing cash register, police say

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A local man was arrested after threatening to kill the employees of a Dartmouth smoke shop during an armed robbery, Dartmouth police say.

Muhammad Sheikh, 40, of Woonsocket, RI was arrested following an incident that took place at King Smoke Shop on State Road, July 18th.

Sheikh entered the shop with a knife and threatened several employees, making threats to kill them and making a slashing motion towards them, police say.

Sheikh then took the stores cash register which contained approximately 700 dollars before fleeing in a gray Honda Civic, according to officials.

Police issued a “Be On The Look Out” for Sheikh’s vehicle, which was later located by Providence, RI police in their city. Sheikh was taken into custody by Providence Police, officials say.

Sheikh is facing several charges including armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and threat to commit a crime (murder), according to Dartmouth Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group