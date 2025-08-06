Man taken into custody, charged with armed robbery of Worcester liquor store

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been taken into custody and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a liquor store.

According to Worcester police, around 7:38 p.m. on August 5, officers were dispatched to a liquor store on the Southwest Cutoff for reports of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, officers met with the victim, who was not injured, of the robbery, who claimed that the suspect had asked the victim for some things and then asked for a bag. Once the victim had turned around, the suspect pulled out a handgun.

Officers were swiftly able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Liam Chagnon.

Chagnon was taken into custody and faces charges of armed robbery.

Worcester Police Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

