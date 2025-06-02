Man taken into custody after stealing car, crashing into another vehicle in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — After an overnight search, authorities arrested a man in connection with stealing a car and fleeing from a hit-and-run in Barnstable.

According to Barnstable police, reports came in around 10:40 PM on Saturday for a stolen vehicle from a Domino’s in Marston’s Mills. An officer in Hyannis spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver did not stop.

A pursuit began of the stolen vehicle, with assistance from the State Police, on Route 6 in Barnstable.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the area of mile marker 67.2, which led the suspect to flee on foot and into the nearby woods.

The individuals in the other vehicle, which was crashed into by the suspect and the stolen vehicle, were transported to a Cape Cod hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State and local police began searching the area, and around 7:40 AM this morning, the suspect was taken into custody when golfers at the Hyannis Golf Course spotted a suspicious-looking barefoot man walking across the course.

The suspect has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

