Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Route 1 crash, police say

PEABODY, Mass. — Traffic was snarled on a busy North Shore highway on Thursday due to a serious single-car collision.
Massachusetts State Police say responded to the northbound lane of Route 1 for a single-vehicle crash with serious injury. Arriving officers found the car had struck a utility pole.
According to authorities, the male victim’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening injuries and he may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash.
Partial lane closures were put in place to allow police to investigate.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
UPDATE-Male victim suffered life-threatening injuries after his vehicle struck a utility pole. It is possible that the victim suffered a medical incident prior to the crash that caused him lose control of his car. https://t.co/ZLBzj5FUtz— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group