Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Route 1 crash, police say

PEABODY, Mass. — Traffic was snarled on a busy North Shore highway on Thursday due to a serious single-car collision.

Massachusetts State Police say responded to the northbound lane of Route 1 for a single-vehicle crash with serious injury. Arriving officers found the car had struck a utility pole.

According to authorities, the male victim’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening injuries and he may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash.

Partial lane closures were put in place to allow police to investigate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Peabody route 1 crash

No further information was immediately available.

