Man suffers serious injuries following UTV accident in Litchfield, NH

LITCHFIELD, NH — A man was severely injured in a UTV accident in Litchfield on Sunday afternoon, prompting a multi-agency rescue operation.

Litchfield Fire Rescue and Hudson Ambulance responded to a residence on Cardinal Lane around 2:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a tractor rollover with a person possibly not breathing.

Once on scene, crews realized that the accident happened around 500 feet in the woods, involving a UTV side by side, with a man trapped underneath.

A Londonderry Heavy Rescue unit and a Medflight Helicopter were requested to assist in the rescue efforts, but because of the weather, the helicopter was unable to be used.

Hudson ambulance paramedics, along with Litchfield and Londonderry firefighters, worked together to free the man and begin life-saving efforts. The man was stabilized and transported to a Manchester hospital for further treatment.

The accident is currently under investigation by New Hampshire Conservation Officers and the Litchfield Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

