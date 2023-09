DORCHESTER, Mass — A man is expected to make a recovery after he was stabbed in Dorchester Friday night.

The man was stabbed on Victory Road just after 8:00 p.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say nobody is currently in custody.

