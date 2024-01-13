Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting inside hibachi restaurant in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton Friday night, police say.

The man suffered the gunshot wound inside the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 7:25 p.m., according to a Brockton police spokesperson.

Investigators could be seen wrapping yellow crime scene tape around several columns outside the restaurant shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Police also set up crime scene tape around a car in the parking lot.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

