Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Fire Department reports that a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed.

According to the fire department, on Thursday, May 22, at around 9 PM, they responded to the area of 216 South Main Street to reports of a stabbing.

After quickly arriving on the scene, emergency responders found a man suffering from a serious stab wound to his abdomen.

A team of three paramedics was able to give the victim critical care on scene and while transporting him to a local trauma center.

At this time, the victim’s condition is not available.

Attleboro police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

