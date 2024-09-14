Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault near Faneuil Hall

BOSTON — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an assault near Faneuil Hall on Friday night.

Around 10:58 p.m. officers responded to the area of North Street and Union Street for a report of an assault and battery in progress.

Upon arrival, an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives were requested and responded.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

