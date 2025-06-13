Man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wound after walking into Boston medical center

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a Boston medical center with a gunshot wound.

According to the Boston Police Department, around 8:34 PM, a man walked into Boston Medical Center suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say that they believe the incident occurred in the area of Walnut Park in Roxbury.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group