Man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wound after walking into Boston medical center

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a Boston medical center with a gunshot wound.
According to the Boston Police Department, around 8:34 PM, a man walked into Boston Medical Center suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police say that they believe the incident occurred in the area of Walnut Park in Roxbury.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
