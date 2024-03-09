Man shot and killed by police in Rochester, New Hampshire, AG says

ROCHESTER, NH — Police shot and killed a man in Rochester, New Hampshire Friday night, the Attorney General’s office says.

The shooting occurred in a wooded area off Gooseberry Circle, just south of city hall.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, no officers were hurt and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

