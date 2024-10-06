Man shot, injured in afternoon shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — A man has been shot and injured in an afternoon shooting in Mattapan.

According to Boston police, officers received a call around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, police say.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

