Man seriously injured in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting in Worcester.

Police say they received a call for a person shot on Beacon Street just after 7:30 p.m.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital. Officials say he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

