Man seriously injured after early morning crash in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A man has been seriously injured after an early morning crash in West Bridgewater.

According to police, officers were called to a crash near 95 Crescent St. at 4:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

The operator, a 24-year-old male, was the lone occupant.

He suffered injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

The man was transported by MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Crescent Street was closed for about two hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

