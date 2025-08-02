Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2019 Fitchburg homicide

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2019 Fitchburg homicide.

Mugisha Jeanbosco, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Worcester Superior Court jury last week. He was also convicted of armed robbery, for which he received a concurrent sentence of 25 to 30 years.

“It is my hope that this verdict helps bring some closure to Leon’s family and loved ones,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

The murder occurred on July 11, 2019, in the area of Pie Alley in Fitchburg.

Two other individuals, Jason Robinson, 39, of Fitchburg, and Jonathan Baez, 25, of Worcester, have been charged in connection with the crime.

They face charges of armed robbery and accessory after the fact of murder and are scheduled to appear in court on August 25, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

