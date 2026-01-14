Man riding scooter injured after being struck by MBTA

BOSTON — A man was hurt after being struck by an MBTA bus on Tuesday night.

According to the MBTA, around 10:13 p.m., an MBTA bus with no passengers drove through a green light at Old Colony Ave and Dorchester Street.

While traveling, an adult male riding on a scooter took a left, cut in front of the bus, and was struck.

The male sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

