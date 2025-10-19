Man rescued from Wayland reservoir

WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland firefighters worked to rescue a man at the Old Wayland Reservoir, Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the water shortly after 2 p.m., they were on scene within 4 minutes of receiving the call, according to a post by the department.
Once on scene they located a 63-year-old man struggling in the water, about 100-feet from shore. Firefighters say they used specialized water rescue equipment to save the man.
The man was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, according to officials.
Officials did not give information on his condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
