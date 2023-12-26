Man pulled from burning home in Newton dies in hospital

NEWTON, Mass. — A man who was pulled from his burning home in Newton earlier this month has died.

The man in his 70s had limited mobility and was trapped inside his home at 125 Allen Ave while a fire broke out on December 13 around 10 a.m., state and local fire officials said.

The fire happened at a single-family home. One occupant was able to escape. Upon learning that there was a person trapped inside the home, firefighters made entry and carried him out safely.

“On behalf of the Newton Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” said Chief Gentile. “This is a terrible loss for them and for the community, especially during the holiday season. I want to remind all our residents just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially for older adults.”

A firefighter who rescued the man was also injured. They were both taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where the occupant succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The firefighter has been released.

The fire damaged most of the home and was accidentally caused by a malfunctioning lamp in the living room, officials said.

“Electrical events like this one are historically the third leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “If you have an appliance that’s arcing, sparking, or smoking, unplug it right away if you can do so safely, and call 9-1-1 for help. Having your home’s electrical system inspected by a licensed professional every 10 years can identify problems before they become emergencies.”

