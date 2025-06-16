Man pleads not guilty to charges in Lunenberg racial slurs case

A man accused of throwing rocks and yelling a racial slur at a father and daughter in Lunenburg is being ordered to stay away from them.

David McPartlan was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court Monday, where he entered a not guilty plea.

He faces several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and assault to intimidate.

Investigators say the incident happened over Memorial Day weekend while the victim was fishing with his daughter.

The rock did not hit the victim or cause damage to his boat.

McPartlan is due back in court in July.

