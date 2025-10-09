Man lucky to be alive after massive tree crashes down on car in Mass. city

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man, lucky to be alive, is recovering after a massive tree came crashing down on his car in Somerville on Wednesday afternoon while he was sitting inside.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Paulina Street, knocking down power lines and causing outages throughout the neighborhood.

Somerville firefighters responded quickly and found the man trapped inside his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eversource crews worked through the night to restore power, which was expected to return by 8 a.m. Thursday.

Joel Fredrickson, a local resident, said his car was nearly hit.

“All I’m thinking is, wow, my car is parked right next to the two big trees,” he said.

Fredrickson also noted that the city had removed some hazardous trees about a year ago, suggesting officials were aware of the risks.

“They did some tree work and took out a few trees, I want to say a year ago, so the city’s definitely aware that some of the trees have been a hazard.”

The road has since reopened.

