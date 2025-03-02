Man living in Puerto Rico pleads guilty for trafficking drugs to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A man living in Puerto Rico has pled guilty in his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine through New Hampshire.

Joshua Baez Core, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Baez was previously indicted on December 20, 2023, along with five other defendants. There are now two co-conspirators who have been convicted.

According to statements made in court, alongside a plea agreement, Baez Core would use fabricated information to send packages filled with cocaine from Puerto Rico to Manchester, New Hampshire, through USPS.

These packages would go to his father, often in 500-1000 gram bundles, hidden inside children’s games.

After the package had been sent, Baez Core would relay the information to his father, who would then send co-conspirators to track and receive the packages.

The charges provide a sentence no greater than 20 years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of up to $1,000,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

