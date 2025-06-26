Man killed in stabbing in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man has died following a stabbing in Manchester on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Police, who did not share details about possible arrests, said they have identified the people involved in the stabbing.

“All individuals involved have been identified, and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a stabbing at 138 Orange St.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

An investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

