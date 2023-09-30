Man killed in fiery car wreck on I-395 in Oxford

OXFORD, Mass. — A man was killed in a fiery car wreck on Interstate 395 in Oxford on Friday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway around 10 p.m. learned a 1998 Jeep Wrangler had veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, who state police identified as 31-year-old Worcester resident Shawn Marengo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left travel lane was closed for about four hours while police and emergency crews worked at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group