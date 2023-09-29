Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Weymouth on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 38B just after 5 a.m. found a 2014 Mazda CX5, a 2016 Smart Fortwo, and a 2011 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been involved in a wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The operator of the Mazda, a 40-year-old man, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Weymouth crash

Aerial video showed traffic backed up for miles as crews worked at the scene.

Troopers assigned to the state police Norwell barracks are investigating what led up to the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

