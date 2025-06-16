Man injured following shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — A man is hurt following a shooting in Dorchester.

According to Boston police, around 12:33 a.m., officers responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 28 Mount Everett Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Massachusetts State Police were already on scene and, with the assistance of Boston Police officers, rendered aid to the victim prior to transporting him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene was secured, and detectives assigned to District C-11 responded to process the scene and initiate an investigation. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

