Man injured after shooting inside Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — A man has been injured after a shooting inside Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton.

According to police, the shooting took place around noon today at 105 Campanelli Industrial Drive.

The male victim was shot after allegedly pulling a knife during a dispute with an employee, police said.

Investigators have identified the gunman and are in the process of locating him.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury

Police say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

