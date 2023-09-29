Local

Man indicted on murder, gun charges in deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Myles Standish State Forest, DA says (Plymouth County District Attorney's Office)

PLYMOUTH, Mass — A man has been indicted on murder and gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest this past July, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday on counts of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition without an FID Card, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID Card, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in connection with the July 12 shooting of Robert Aponte-Flores.

Aponte-Flores, 25, of New Bedford was allegedly shot several times after an alleged altercation with Monteiro Macedo took place in a picnic area of the park around 2:30 p.m.

Aponte-Flores was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a follow-up investigation, State Police sought and obtained a warrant for Monteiro Macedo’s arrest.

Myles Standish State Forest is the largest publicly-owned recreation area in the state.

Monteiro Macedo will be arraigned at a later date in Brockton Superior Court.

