Man indicted on murder, gun charges in deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest

PLYMOUTH, Mass — A man has been indicted on murder and gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest this past July, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday on counts of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition without an FID Card, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID Card, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in connection with the July 12 shooting of Robert Aponte-Flores.

Aponte-Flores, 25, of New Bedford was allegedly shot several times after an alleged altercation with Monteiro Macedo took place in a picnic area of the park around 2:30 p.m.

Aponte-Flores was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a follow-up investigation, State Police sought and obtained a warrant for Monteiro Macedo’s arrest.

Myles Standish State Forest is the largest publicly-owned recreation area in the state.

Monteiro Macedo will be arraigned at a later date in Brockton Superior Court.

