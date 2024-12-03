Man hospitalized, firefighter injured after massive house fire in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A man has been hospitalized and a firefighter has been injured after a massive house fire in Middleboro.

Firefighters received a call at 9:15 p.m. on Monday night for a fire at a two-story home on Locust St. in South Middleborough. Upon arrival, crews found the roof engulfed in flames with shooting smoke billowing into the sky.

Neighbors quickly reported to firefighters that they believed the occupant was still in the home. A 67-year-old male was rescued near a side entrance. He was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries that included burns and smoke inhalation.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished at about 12:30 a.m., but crews remained on the scene throughout the morning to extinguish hot spots.

One firefighter suffered a minor ear laceration and was treated at the scene.

Through the preliminary investigation, investigators learned from video evidence that the fire started roughly 12 to 14 minutes before the Fire Department received the initial 911 call.

“I would like to commend our Middleborough Fire crews that did an incredible job on the scene last night,” Chief Thompson said. “We were able to simultaneously initiate a fire attack and complete search and rescue operations. Over the last couple of years, the Town, the Firefighters’ Union, and the Fire Department have worked collaboratively to increase our staffing, allowing us to do that. I want to commend Firefighters Thomas Melucci and Robert Delaney, who demonstrated bravery and dedication as they located and removed the victim in the face of severe fire conditions.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

