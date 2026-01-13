Man hospitalized after being hit by car while using crosswalk on Cape Cod

BOURNE, Mass. — A man was hospitalized on Monday after they were struck by a car in a Cape Cod crosswalk, police say.

Around 5:16 p.m., Bourne police officers responded to the intersection of Barlows Landing Road and Shore Road for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car.

Police say the 72-year-old man from Bourne was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle was turning left onto Shore Road from Barlows Landing Road when it struck the male at “low speed.”

The 83-year-old woman driving the car was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police say.

