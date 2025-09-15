Man flown to hospital after falling out of tree in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — A man had to be flown to the hospital after he fell out of a tree in Whitman on Monday.

A 58-year-old man reportedly fell 20 to 25 feet from a tree in the woods behind 21 Highland Ave shortly before 3:00 p.m., according to the Whitman Fire Department.

Emergency crews arrived within 4 minutes of the fall, found him 150 to 200 feet into the woods and rushed to Whitman Police Headquarters, where he was flown by a helicopter that was already in the area to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The severity of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.

“I would like to thank all of our firefighters and paramedics who helped respond to this incident and commend them for their swift action and professionalism under challenging circumstances,” Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Clancy said. “Their efforts to reach the patient in dense woods and coordinate a rapid MedFlight transport will improve his chances of survival and recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group