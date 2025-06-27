Man flown to Boston hospital after fiery crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after he was pulled from a burning car on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday.

Troopers responding to a report of a car that had crashed into a tree on the southbound side of the highway in Londonderry around 11:15 p.m. found good Samaritans trying to pull a man out of a Mazda 3, which was engulfed in flames, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Law enforcement took charge of the scene and successfully helped the driver to safety.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Georgios Nicolopoulos, of Windham, was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Boston for additional treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to contact Trooper Shane Mason at Shane.P.Mason@DOS.NH.GOV.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group