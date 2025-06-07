Man facing several firearm charges in connection with fight in Mattapan

BOSTON — A man is facing several firearm charges in connection with a fight that happened in Mattapan.

According to Boston police, around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a call in the area of 67 Wildwood Street for a report of a fight.

Officers were aware of a large party located at 72 Wildwood Street, and two firearms were recovered thirty minutes prior.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large group arguing with individuals on a balcony located at 67 Wildwood Street. Officers were advised that a male suspect brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the group.

The suspect, later identified as Jarrell Gandy, 40, of Mattapan, was requested to come down and speak with officers, which he refused.

Officers entered the apartment building and attempted to speak with Gandy, who continued to refuse to open the door.

At this time, the supervisor on scene determined that the situation was now upgraded to a barricaded suspect.

Officers were able to safely evacuate the apartment building, and secure a perimeter. Around 1:15 a.m. the Gandy exited the building and was placed into custody.

A protective sweep was conducted by police to determine if there were any other individuals inside the apartment.

After further investigation, officers located a discarded backpack which contained a firearm inside.

Gandy is facing the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

Two Counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon to wit Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Threat to Commit a Crime

Gandy was placed under arrest and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

