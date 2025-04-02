Man facing hate crime charges after assaulting man in his driveway in Everett, authorities say

EVERETT, Mass. — A man is facing hate crime charges after allegedly assaulting another man in his driveway in Everett.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, the incident occurred on March 16 when the victim and the defendant, later identified as John Thomas McNeil, 41, of Everett, were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 16 and a local street.

McNeil allegedly responded by following the victim, driving aggressively and blocking the victim from turning into his driveway when he reached his home. McNeil then stepped from his vehicle yelling racial slurs at the victim.

As the victim got out of his vehicle, McNeil allegedly assaulted him, pushing and striking him in the face while continuing to shout racial slurs, according to the DA’s office.

McNeil fled the scene but was later identified.

“In Middlesex County, we are committed to appropriately charging and holding accountable those who threaten and assault others based on their race or ethnicity,” said District Attorney Ryan. “In this case, the defendant allegedly used a horn beep in traffic as an excuse for a pursuit, a barrage of racial slurs, and an assault. Such random violence, especially when fueled by hate, is extremely dangerous to individuals and communities. We’ve seen how tragically these situations can end. We will not tolerate this conduct.”

McNeil was arrained on charges of assault and battery to intimidate based on race, a civil rights violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended license after allegedly assaulting a man and yelling racial slurs at him following an incident in the roadway.

“I would like to commend Detective Custodio and the Crime Analyst Unit for their work in identifying the suspect,” said Chief Strong.

McNeil’s bail has been set at $500. He is scheduled to return to court on May 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

