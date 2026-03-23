Man facing fentanyl trafficking charge after drug bust on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a major fentanyl bust at a home on Cape Cod, authorities announced Monday.

Carlton H. Hendricks III, 35, of East Falmouth, was arrested on a charge of trafficking fentanyl over 100 grams but under 200 grams, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers serving a search warrant at 148 Central Avenue around 5 a.m. Monday seized just over 150 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a cutting substance, sandwich bags, and more than $1,700 in cash, police noted.

The search of the home stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation that revealed Hendricks had been regularly selling illegal drugs, according to police.

Drug Enforcement Administration’s Cape Cod Task Force and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted Falmouth police at the scene.

Police also noted that Hendricks’ arrest is part of a community crackdown to disrupt drug trafficking operations that contribute to overdose deaths and harm across Cape Cod.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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