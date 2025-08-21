Man facing charges in shooting of pregnant woman at South Shore pond

CARVER, Mass. — Authorities on Thursday announced an arrest in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman at a pond on the South Shore of Massachusetts last week.

Anthony Delman, 37, of Fryeburg, Maine, is facing charges including armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, and firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, according to Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, walked into the Carver Police Station on the evening of Aug. 13 to report that she had been shot while at Sampson Pond, Duphily said.

After officers observed an apparent gunshot to the woman’s leg, she was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Carver shooting

Delman was identified as the suspect in the shooting following an investigation, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, according to Duphily.

“This case was an excellent example of good, solid police work and cooperation between agencies, which has resulted in the arrest of a violent person willing to shoot a pregnant woman,” Duphily said in a statement.

Delman was already in custody in connection with a shooting in Dennis that followed the incident at Sampson Pond when the warrant was issued, authorities said.

He’ll be called to court to face the charges at a later date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group