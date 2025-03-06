Man facing charges after fight at Mass. home leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

MEDWAY, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after a fight at a home in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning left another man with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in progress at 3 Partridge Street in Medway just after 2 a.m. found a 33-year-old man unconscious and suffering from serious life-threatening injuries, according to the Medway Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Milford Regional Health Center and then flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He is said to be in serious but stable condition.

Bryan Condoy, a 29-year-old resident of the home, fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. He was later identified as a suspect in the fight following an extensive investigation and tracked down around noon.

Condoy was expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on charges of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Office are assisting Medway police with an investigation.

