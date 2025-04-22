Man facing assault to murder charges after incident at Boston home leaves 4 people seriously hurt

BOSTON — A man is facing criminal charges after a triple shooting and a stabbing at home in Boston late Monday night left four people seriously hurt, authorities said.

Calvin Stokes, 46, of Mattapan, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of armed career criminal, four counts of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a knife, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting and stabbing at 33 Regis Road in Mattapan just before 10:15 p.m. found three people who had been shot and one who had been stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.

0 of 11 Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing Mattapan shooting, stabbing

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

Investigators noted that it appears the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group