Man facing assault charge in connection with fight over shopping cart in Market Basket parking lot

PORTSMOUTH, Mass. — A man is facing an assault charge in connection with a fight over a shopping cart in a Market Basket parking lot last month, authorities announced Thursday.

Michael M. Mbwana, of Northwood, New Hampshire, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree assault in connection with an altercation at the Market Basket on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth on the morning of Feb. 27, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

A “disturbance between multiple parties” began over a shopping cart in the supermarket’s parking lot and ended with an alleged assault that resulted in one person being transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said.

A subsequent investigation developed probable cause to charge Mbwana, according to police.

Mbwana surrendered to the police on Tuesday and was transported to the Rockingham County Jail.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

