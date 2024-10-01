Man facing 10 assault counts after road rage incident in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Kevin Hill is going blind and by his own admission would make a lousy eyewitness. But, he can hear. And on Sunday, Hill got an earful from a neighbor’s yard.

“I could hear children crying in distress,” he said. “Adults yelling at the police to ‘Just do your (expletive) job.”

That job was to subdue and take into custody 61-year-old Alan Eugene Stec, who earlier allegedly cut off another vehicle on Washington Street, then rammed it on purpose.

The 911 call reporting the incident was placed by the driver Stec is alleged to have rammed. At the time, that driver had his nine-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

Police were familiar with Stec, of East Bridgewater. He was out on bail for three charges, two of which involve drug possession.

When police approached, Stec allegedly sped across the lawn in front of 555 Washington St. where, neighbor’s said, Stec’s elderly mother lives. He then tore into his own yard, right next door.

Police said Stec ignored all orders to stop -- and at one point pulled back onto Washington Street, nearly colliding with an arriving police cruiser. He then turned around and tore back into the two yards -- not stopping until the Chevy got stuck.

Even then, police said they had to use a taser to get Stec under control. Stec then allegedly spit on officers as he was taken into custody.

Hill said this isn’t the first time there’s been trouble at Stec’s house.

“About two months ago, I heard a young man yelling, ‘Go ahead, shoot me, Dad, kill me,’” he said. “You know, really distressing stuff.”

In Brockton District Court on Monday, Stec was arraigned on 17 charges -- 10 involving assault. When police arrived, several people were in the yard, screaming that he was going to hit them.

He didn’t. But a judge ordered Stec held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

The charges he is facing include two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery, marked lanes violation, and failure to stop or yield, according to police.

At the same time, Stec’s attorney wants a mental health evaluation.

“At this point there’s not really a lot to say,” said Attorney Kolleen Reddington. “It’s definitely a competency issue and I just ask that he be evaluated to protect all of his rights at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

