Man dies after pickup crushed by tractor-trailer in wreck on I-495 in Westford, state police say

WESTFORD, Mass. — A man was killed after the pickup truck he was driving got crushed under a tractor-trailer in a crash on Interstate 495 in Westford on Thursday night, authorities announced Friday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a serious crash on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 84 around 6 p.m. found a three-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer that had “struck and overrode” a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 26-year-old man from Lawrence, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a 2012 Volkswagen EOS was in the right lane when they struck the front of a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was traveling in the middle lane, state police said. The tractor-trailer then veered off the left side of the highway, reentered the road, and crashed into the Tacoma.

“The Toyota overturned and was overridden by the tractor-trailer,” state police said in a statement.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Volkswagen were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

