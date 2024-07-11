Man dies after fall while hiking in Leominster State Forest, DA says

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A man has died after falling while on a hike inside Leominster State Forest Thursday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office says.

The man was climbing at the time of the incident, the DA’s office says. Massachusetts State Police troopers with the DA’s office are investigating the area of the state forest inside Westminster.

“Any additional details will be pending the ongoing investigation,” a spokesperson with the DA’s office said.

Leominster State Forest spans 4,246 acres across Leominster, Fitchburg, Princeton, Sterling and Westminster.

