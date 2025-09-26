Man dead, woman hospitalized after being found in van on property linked to Mass. murder case

REHOBOTH, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found unresponsive inside a van on a piece of property linked to a Massachusetts murder case on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of two unresponsive adults at 107 County Street in Rehoboth just before 7 a.m. found a man and woman unresponsive in a work-style van, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to Morton Hospital and then rushed to a Boston hospital for additional treatment. There was no immediate word on her condition.

The man and woman, whose names haven’t been released, appeared to have been living in the van, the DA’s office noted.

Their deaths are not considered suspicious at this time, investigators said.

In August, the body of missing pregnant teenager Kylee Monteiro was found buried in a shallow grave at 107 County Street, where her boyfriend, 22-year-old Gregory Groom, lived.

0 of 17 Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search

Groom faces a charge of murder in connection with Monteiro’s death. Prosecutors allege he confessed to the killing.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation into Friday’s discovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group