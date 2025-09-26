Man dead, woman hospitalized after being found unresponsive in van in Mass. town

REHOBOTH, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found unresponsive inside a van in a Massachusetts town on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of two unresponsive adults at 107 County Street in Rehoboth just before 7 a.m. found a man and woman unresponsive in a work-style van, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to Morton Hospital and then rushed to a Boston hospital for additional treatment. There was no immediate word on her condition.

The man and woman, whose names haven’t been released, appeared to have been living in the van, the DA’s office noted.

Their deaths are not considered suspicious at this time, investigators said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the DA’s office are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

