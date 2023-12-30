Man dead, officer injured after shooting outside Fairhaven bar

FAIRHAVEN, Mass — A man was killed after a shooting that left a police officer wounded near a bar in Fairhaven Friday night.

Police were called to the Bayside Lounge on Sconticut Neck Road around 5:00 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man, according to Fairhaven police. When members of the Fairhaven Police Department and officers from other communities responded to the scene, the man and officers exchanged gunfire.

The man was shot and killed, Fairhaven police say.

One of the responding officers was wounded and taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Former New Bedford interim Fire Chief Paul Coderre was allegedly involved in the shooting, the New Bedford mayor’s office told Boston 25.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell called the shooting “tragic in every sense.”

“I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery and that no one else was seriously hurt,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook.

“My thoughts are with the injured police officer, their family, colleagues, and the entire community during this difficult time,” Massachusetts State Representative Steve Xiarhos also posted on Facebook.

Police laid down evidence markers in the business’ parking lot.

Coderre was fired in 2022 for “dishonestly and untruthfulness in connection with alleged work-related injuries, according to a statement on the New Bedford city website.

“In the fall of 2021, the City ordered Coderre to undergo an independent medical examination in order to determine his continued eligibility for injured-on-duty benefits. The independent medical examination followed an investigation initiated by the City’s Personnel Office in the summer of 2021. The Personnel Office investigation yielded video surveillance evidence of Coderre performing activities inconsistent with his alleged injuries, including his unloading, without assistance, a 176-pound barbeque smoker grill from the bed of his personal pickup truck,” a statement read.

